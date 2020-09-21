Indian Army cares for its bravehearts

Guwahati: As part of its humanitarian act, the Indian Army has released a one time grant of Rs 5 lakh from the Army Central Welfare Fund (ACWF) to the family of one of its bravehearts Subedar Gandhi Ram Rajbongshi, who lost his life while serving the nation along the northern borders 20 years ago.

Defence sources said that Rajbongshi, Subedar of Assam Regiment, a resident of Mangaldoi in Darrang district of western Assam, lost his life while performing duties along the northern borders on December 18, 2000.

Subedar Gandhi Ram Rajbongshi left behind his wife Pabitri Rajbongshi, a 15-year-old daughter and a-year old son.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said that after the death of Subedar Gandhi Ram Rajbongshi, his wife Pabitri Rajbongshi struggled to educate her two kids.

“The complete responsibility of upbringing of the family was now onto the shoulders of “Veer Nari” Pabitri Rajbongshi who took on this responsibility as a challenge and acted as an iron lady upholding the tag of a “Veer Nari”.

She single handedly nourished both her children and helped them pursue their education in the best schools and colleges possible,” he added.

“In 2011, her elder daughter Geetanjali got married while her son was still undergoing schooling. In 2018, again a tragedy struck this heroic lady when her son met with a bike accident in June.

The injuries sustained by her son Gagan Rajbongshi were severe and he was hospitalised for over a month for undergoing various minor surgeries and also facial re-constructive surgery.

“The total cost of his treatment was around 12 lakh.

The “Veer Nari” as strong as ever again took over the responsibility of the family and helped her son by providing him the best medical treatment possible.

The family wanted to claim the medical expenditure from the government but were unable to receive any financial help as they were not registered and availing the ECHS (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) facility.

Lt Col Pande said at this time of need, the Indian Army rose to the occasion, in accordance with its commitment to ensuring welfare and social security of Veterans and Veernaris, the local Indian Army unit ensured release of one time grant of Rs 5 lakh from ACWF to help and support the “Veer Nari”.

“This reflects the bond which still exists within the organisation, always looking after the ones who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation and never ever forgets their sacrifice,a the Army official observed. (IANS)