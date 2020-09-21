No death; cases breach 100-mark

SHILLONG: In a breather for COVID-affected Meghalaya, no new death was recorded on Sunday, even as new cases continued to breach the 100-mark in the state.

For the first time since September 8, the state did not have any COVID-related death on Sunday. Since September 8, the total casualty due to COVID in the state has more than doubled from 17 to 36.

East Khasi Hills continued to contribute the majority share of COVID-19 cases with 78 out of 103 new cases on Sunday.

Out of the 78 cases, three are armed forces/paramilitary forces personnel, 38 are high risk contacts, three are health workers, one Influenza Like Illness (ILI) case, one returnee, four from Mawbah cluster, one from Jhalupara cluster, three from Laban cluster, three from Police Bazaar cluster, two from Keating Road cluster, three from Kench’s Trace cluster, nine from Mawprem cluster, four from Nongmensong cluster and three from Rilbong cluster.

14 people tested positive in Ri Bhoi including six high-risk cases, seven from Umsong cluster and one from the Armed Forces/Paramilitary forces.

Seven tested positive in West Garo Hills, three tested positive in West Khasi Hills while one tested positive in South West Garo Hills.

The total active cases in the state stood at 2,111 while the death toll remained at 36.

With 30 recoveries on Sunday, the number of recoveries has gone up to 2,513. 25 people recovered in West Garo Hills, four in Ri Bhoi and one in East Khasi Hills on Sunday.