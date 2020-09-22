Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

SSR case: CBI, AIIMS medical board to meet

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ
By Agencies

The AIIMS medical board will hold a meeting with the CBI, which is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday to discuss the findings of the probe done by the agency and the CFSL teams that went to Mumbai, and then decide on the next course of action, sources said on Monday.
The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences forensic team will meet the agency’s Special Investigation Team team members at its headquarters in south Delhi’s Lodhi road area. (IANS)

