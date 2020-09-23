Was nice to be under so much pressure in the first game: Rabada

Dubai: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, who produced a sensational performance in the Super Over to help Delhi Capitals defeat Kings XI Punjab, has stated that “it was nice to be under so much pressure in the first game”.

On Sunday, Rabada restricted Kings XI Punjab to just two runs in the Super Over which was chased down by Delhi Capitals without any hiccups to register a win in their opening match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With Marcus Stoinis proving to be vital in the back-end of both the innings, Delhi Capitals managed to take the game into the Super Over, and Rabada was quick to credit his teammate for the win.”I think it was incredible batting by Stoinis. He played an unbelievable innings towards the end to get us to a respectable total, and I thought Shreyas (Iyer) and Rishabh (Pant) batted extremely well together to get us out of that hole early on,” said the South African. “What a day Stoinis had – he bowled two full tosses and got two wickets so it was his day,” he added. Having stepped up to deliver in the Super Over, the 25-year-old conceded two runs off the first ball with his delivery drifting onto KL Rahul’s legs. However, the South African came back to pick up the Indian opener’s wicket by following him down the leg side and forcing him into an awkward position to play the pull shot, which eventually found Axar Patel’s hands. (IANS)