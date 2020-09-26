12 killed in rain havoc across state

SHILLONG/NONGSTOIN: As incessant downpour lashed Meghalaya for over 72 hours, a trail of devastation struck many parts of the state leading to deaths of at least a dozen persons. Besides, a vital bridge was washed away in Garo Hills and highways were blocked due to fall of trees and landslides.

Meghalaya Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla confirmed that 12 lives were lost due to rain-related incidents across the state.

In East Khasi Hills, the minister said, a girl lost her life due to landslide in Madanrting, and in lower Lumparing Dhobi Ghat, two bodies have been recovered while three were still missing. Further, the minister also mentioned that two people were buried alive in a landslide in Police Reserve on Thursday.

In another incident in Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills, on Friday, two deaths were reported while one person was missing.

In addition, incidents of landslide, trees uprooting and flooding have been reported from various parts of the state with few reports of injured also.

On compensation from the state government, Shylla apologised stating that it was uncertain as to what type of compensation could be provided at the current juncture.

A whopping 260 mm of rainfall was recorded in Meghalaya during last 24 hours, an official notification said here on Friday.

The weather forecast was that more rains were expected on Saturday and Sunday. The people have been forewarned about flash floods due to swelling and overflowing of all water bodies.

Meanwhile, a letter has also been sent to the state Forest and Environment department to chop down low hanging trees or trees that are old and hanging precariously in the city.

Nongstoin tragedy

Flash flood and massive landslide, which occurred in West Khasi Hills on Friday after continuous heavy rainfall that lasted for several days, has hit the district hard.

So far, the flash flood has claimed two lives while one person was missing and left two injured.

Flash flood and massive landslide have caused traffic dislocation over Nongstoin and Mawkyrwat road and the national highway from Nongstoin to Shillong.

According to the West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, HG Lyngdoh, on Thursday, at 8:30 pm, six persons — Arlandro Lari (27) of Upper Shillong, 3rd Mile Petrol Pump, Kitboklang Kharkongor (34) of Umlyngka, Diamond Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi (27) of Mawiongrim, Kennedy Kharsohnoh (26) of 3rd Mile, Upper Shillong, Maphiban kynmaw L Lyngkhoi (25) of Umlyngka, and Banri Wahlang (25) of Mawiong Petrol Pump — arrived from Shillong to Tiehsaw, Nongstoin, to pick up a minor girl, Adiella Nandia Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi, daughter of Maphiban Kynmaw L Lyngkhoi, to celebrate her eighth birthday.

On Friday, they left Tiehsaw and proceeded towards Shillong via Nanbah, Nongstoin. After reaching Edren UP School in Tiehsaw, their vehicle (ML05 R 1247), driven by Kennedy Kharsohnoh, submerged in the water as the road was inundated with ferocious floodwater due to heavy rainfall.

Out of the group, three persons — Alandro Lari, Kitboklang Kharkongor and Diamond Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi — managed to escape. Maphiban Kynmaw was initially swept away by the water. However, she managed to hold on to the fencing near KHADC Office, Nongstoin, and was later rescued by Police personnel.

The minor girl, Daphisha Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi, was found dead inside the vehicle and the body of the driver, Kenedy Kharsohnoh, was found in the culvert near the place of mishap. Banri Wahlang was still missing at the time of filing of this report. Search and rescue operation is under way.

Maphiban Kynmaw, who escaped a horrifying fate, told The Shillong Times that they came to Nongstoin to pick up her daughter (Daphisha) to celebrate her birthday in Upper Shillong, but Daphisha unfortunately drowned inside the vehicle.

Landslide

Beside flash flood, massive landslides occurred in all areas of West Khasi Hills which has affected normal life of the people.

The landslides, which occurred simultaneously (at 2:30 am) in Upper New Nongstoin and Nongstoin village, have affected four families leaving them homeless. Two people have been seriously injured in two separate incidents.

In Upper New Nongstoin, the house of Balahunshisha Kharpor was totally damaged forcing the family of eight people to vacate the place and live with nearby relatives temporarily.

In Nongstoin village, the houses of Joyfulness Marwein, Basuklang Rynshiang and Phaslanding Lyngkhoi were totally damaged.

Teiborlang Rynshiang of Nongstoin village and Wolsington Marwein of Upper New Nongstoin were seriously injured and brought to Civil Hospital Nongstoin for medical treatment.

Landslide happened in all rounds of West Khasi Hills leading to traffic congestion and cutting off of road. Another minor landslide affected various houses in Nongstoin town.

Flash Flood, which claimed two lives in the district, also affected more than hundred shops.

Nongstoin MLA Macmillan Byrsat, who oversaw the relief activities in Nongstoin, met the victims of flash flood at Tiehsaw, upper New Nongstoin and Nongstoin village. He assured that relief materials would be sent after the preparation of final report.

CM’s assurance

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has assured that the government will restore the damaged roads and bridges washed away following incessant rainfall in the state.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We will do our best to ensure that we restore these roads and bridges at the earliest so that people do not suffer”.