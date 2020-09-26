Large drug consignment seized in Assam, 3 held

Guwahati: A large haul of drugs, valued at Rs 5 crore, was seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday, and three people arrested, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma, intercepted a Guwahati-bound truck coming from Manipur at a check post on Dimapur-Manja road and recovered the drugs including brown sugar, heroin and Yaba (Methamphetamine) tablets from the vehicle.

The drugs, which were in 143 packets, are suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar through Manipur, which shares a 400 km unfenced border with the neighbouring country.

Police are investigating the case further and testing the drugs in the forensic laboratory.

IANS