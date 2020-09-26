State records new high of 285 recoveries

SHILLONG: Amid growing concerns over the rising number of COVID cases in Meghalaya, a single-day high of 285 recoveries and zero casualty on Friday brought some respite to the state.

With 242 recoveries in East Khasi Hills, 21 in Ri Bhoi, 10 in West Garo Hills, 3 each in North Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills and 2 each in South Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills, the number of recovered cases in the state stands at 3343.

Despite 80 new cases detected on Friday, the active tally in the state has come down to 1772.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that 45 cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, 20 in West Garo Hills, 9 in North Garo Hills, 2 each in Ri Bhoi and South West Garo Hills and 1 each in East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills.