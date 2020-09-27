Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

NEUFC sign Portuguese winger Machado

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: NorthEast United FC on Saturday announced signing of Portuguese winger Luis Machado ahead of Season 7 of the ISL.
Luis joins the Highlanders from the Portuguese top division where he made his topflight debut with C.D Tondela, having helped them earn their first promotion in 82 years the season prior.
He then spent 3 seasons at C.D Feirense followed by a stint at Moreirense FC. With over 130 appearances in the top Division, Luis brings great calibre and experience to the Highlander’s in attack.
Speaking on the singing, NorthEast United’s Executive Director Priya Runchal said; “Luis gives us options going forward as he has the ability to play on both flanks. He is a skilful player who has come through the system in Portugal and we are really excited to have him with us.”

