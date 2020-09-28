Look-out notice , cash award for former Assam DIG

GUWAHATI: Assam Police have issued look-out notice against a retired DIG, PK Dutta, who has emerged a prime accused in police SI examination question paper leak scam that has rocked the state putting the incumbent BJP-led government on the dock.

A cash award for information on Dutta is also likely to be declared. Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said here on Monday that a cash reward on information leading to Dutta’s arrest was likely to be declared within this evening.

“All the district police and other wings of Assam Police are coordinating in the case and investigation is progressing on the right track,” he added.

IGP (Law and Order) GP Singh informed that look-out notice across the country has been issued against Dutta so that he cannot escape to any other nation.

On the status of another prime accused Dibon Deka (a BJP leader), Singh said he would be nabbed ‘in a day or two’.

Altogether 19 arrests have been made in the case so far, with CID apprehending four and Guwahati Police nabbing nine accused, while rest were arrested by Nalbari Police.

Five cases regarding the paper leak scam have been registered in the state, one each by the CID, Guwahati Police, Lakhimpur Police, Karbi Anglong Police, and Nalbari Police.

The scam pertains to leak of question paper for recruitment of sub-inspectors in Assam Police.

The examination, which was scheduled for September 20, was cancelled within minutes of its commencement as the question paper began circulating through various means in the social media.

The chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Pradeep Kumar, a retired IPS officer, has resigned, owning moral responsibility for the incident of question paper leak.