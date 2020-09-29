Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Meghalaya provides Rs 4 lakh each as ex-gratia for victims of landslides, flash flood

By From Our Correspondent
Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma. File image.

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya government is providing Rs 4 lakh each as ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of those killed in recent landslides and flash flood in the state.

“Government is releasing an Ex-Gratia amount of Rs 4 Lakhs each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the recent landslides & flash floods due to incessant rains across the State. Once again, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” tweeted the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

 

