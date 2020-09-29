News Capsule

Webinar

The IWC Pine City Shillong, on Sunday, organised a webinar on ‘BETTER TOGETHER – Home, School and e-Learning – a panel discussion on online learning and innovative teaching for primary kids during this pandemic’, on Zoom and Facebook Live platforms. The webinar incorporated the problems faced by parents and teachers during the pandemic and ways to overcome them causing least distress to their mental well-being.

Rice quota

The Sub Divisional Officer (Supply) of Sohra has informed that rice under NFSA (AAY and PHH) and non-NFSA for September is released through the respective fair price shops. The scale of issue is 35 kg per card at Rs 3 per kg for AAY quota, 5 kg per head at Rs 3 per kg for PHH and 7.215 kg per household at Rs 12 per kg for non-NFSA beneficiaries. Free rice under PMGKAY has also been released at 5 kg per head for AAY/PHH beneficiaries.

Meet

Sankardev College, Shillong, organised an online parents-teachers meeting on Monday to confer about availability of various courses, e-learning portal and different online-based extra-curricular activities. The college principal impressed upon the idea of counselling and guidance sessions, which, she said, would be of great help to the students, especially in these times.

Condolence

The Gorkha Secondary School Alumni Association, 3rd Mile, Upper Shillong, has condoled the demise of Rikikush Subba, son of (L) Hasta Bahadur Subba and (L) Bhagyawati Subba. Rikikush passes away on September 24th, the association informed in a statement. The alumni body observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respected to the departed.