Three more deaths push state’s toll to 46

SHILLONG: The number of recoveries in Meghalaya exceeded new cases for the fourth consecutive day on Monday but three COVID-related deaths on the day marred an otherwise good day for the state.

89 people recovered from COVID infection while 60 new cases were reported on Monday.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that 46 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 11 in West Garo Hills and 3 in South West Garo Hills district.

Out of the 89 recoveries, 71 were in Shillong, 12 in Ri Bhoi and 6 in South West Garo Hills.

The new cases in East Khasi Hills included 32 high risk contacts, 1 health worker, 3 ILI cases, 1 SARI case, 1 from Golf Link, 2 from Mawprem, 1 from Police Bazar, 1 from Qualapatty and 4 from Umpling.

The total active cases in the state stands at 1448 while the total recoveries have climbed to 3868.

The death toll in the state stands at 46.

The three deaths recorded on Monday were in East Khasi Hills.

Altogether 1,45,681 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in the state till date and as of Monday, 1111 persons are under institutional quarantine while 88 people are under home quarantine.

41,705 people have entered the state so far. There are presently 49 containment zones while the fatality rate in the state stands at 0.85 per cent.