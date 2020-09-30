Are COVID protocols actually snag-free?

SHILLONG: The fresh COVID-19 protocols issued by the state government has failed to find favour with as many people, of whom, some stated that it is causing hardships.

According to the protocol, a positive patient has to be sent back home after 10 days, without conducting tests. The patient will also have to undergo seven days of quarantine at home.

A person called up one of The Shillong Times scribes, stating that his relative in the city was sent back home after completing 10 days at a Corona Care Centre and that the local authorities are very much apprehensive of keeping the patient in the locality.

The person informed that it had become difficult to keep the patient at home without any clarity regarding the COVID status and because the house was small.

On the other hand, speaking on the protocols, Health Minister AL Hek said that he, personally, believes that a COVID-19 patient should not be discharged from hospital without tests being conducted.

A meeting was convened on Tuesday to discuss the about the matter in which the minister vouched for testing of patients before being discharged.

Nonetheless, another meeting is scheduled for Thursday, in which the government will be taking a final call on the new protocols.

“The new protocols will be in place for the time being and on Thursday, the government will take a final call on the matter,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma as well as clarity on the SOPs with regard to handling of COVID-19 patients. “There is lack of clarity in the new SOPs as it permits sending home positive patients. This will undoubtedly create fear among the Dorbar Shnong, neighbours and even members of the family. We have asked the state government to examine the matter,” general secretary of the Synjuk, RL Blah, said.

The Synjuk wants the government to consider the views and suggestions of the Dorbars into the matter.