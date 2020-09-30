Vice President tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 but is in good health, the Vice President Secretariat said.

Naidu, 71, who is asymptomatic, has been advised home quarantine.

In the evening, Naidu had addressed a virtual event on post-COVID healthcare where he urged the private sector to pitch in to improve healthcare system in rural India.

“The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health,” the Secretariat tweeted.

His wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation, the tweet said. (PTI)