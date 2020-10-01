Knight Riders defeat Royals

Dubai: India’s 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti led a clinical bowling display to help Kolkata Knight Riders register a comprehensive 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

Mavi and Nagarkoti, who battled injuries in the last two seasons, claimed two wickets apiece, while Varun Chakravarthy also got two to restrict the Royals to 137 for 9 in 20 overs while chasing a target of 175. This was after star Australian pacer Pat Cummins (1/19 from 3 overs) dismissed Steve Smith (3) as the Royals crumbled on a tricky run chase to suffer their first defeat after two successive wins. For KKR, this was their second successive victory and they jumped to second spot behind Delhi Capitals. The margin of defeat would have been much bigger but for Tom Curran who remained unbeaten on 54 (from 36 balls) for a lost cause. The casual and carefree manner of batting by the Royals top-order was baffling after Smith opted to field. Jos Buttler and Smith started the proceedings looking to hit every ball in a 12-run first over off Sunil Narine. In-form Smith survived a dropped catch off Cummins but perished caught-behind taking an inside-edge. Mavi (2/20 from 4 overs) then ended the dream run of Sanju Samson (8), executing a perfect bouncer, and followed it up by getting the dangerous-looking Jos Buttler (21 off 16) dismissed after power-play to have the Royals top-three out for 39. Nagarkoti (2/13 from 2 overs) then joined the party, picking the wickets of Robin Uthappa (2) and Riyan Parag (1) in the space of four balls in his first over.

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa appears to have violated Covid-19 guidelines for the IPL on Wednesday as he seemed to be applying saliva on the ball in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.In videos that surfaced on social media during the match, Uthappa can be seen picking the ball up during the third over of the match, move his fingers towards his mouth before rubbing briefly on the ball.Ban on the usage of saliva is one of the detailed guidelines that the International Cricket Council (ICC) put out for the resumption of cricket amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(PTI)