MFU felicitates Phrangki Buam

SHILLONG: MeECL Friends United (MFU) comprising of Engineers, Officers and Staff of MeECL felicitate Phrangki Buam a new rising star of football who was bought recently FC Goa from Shillong Lajong FC at Rs. 1.04 Crore. All MFU members in a meeting held in Shillong extended their best wishes to the new star of football from Meghalaya. Prior to joining to FC Goa he was under going training at SAI Shillong, later on he played for Royal Wahingdoh FC for two years then Shillong Lajong FC for 3 years.