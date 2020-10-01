Yogi sets up SIT to probe Hathras gang-rape case

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday constituted a three-member SIT to probe the Hathras gang-rape incident which has sparked outrage.

A senior government official said the chief minister has also asked for conducting the trial of the case in a fast track court.

A 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago.

She died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

The official said Secretary home, Bhagwan Swarup, will lead the SIT and DIG, Chandraprakash, and commandant PAC Agra, Poonam, will be its members.

The SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days time, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sought strict action against the accused, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the chief minister’s office said the prime minister spoke to Adityanath over the case.

“Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji has spoken on the Hathras incident and said that strict action should be taken against the culprits,” the CMO said.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the JN Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

You have no moral right to continue as CM: Priyanka

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation and said he has “no moral right” to continue in the post.

“After 15 days, he (Adityanath) has made a statement and what does he say that ‘PM called and I have constituted an SIT’. Were you waiting for the PM’s phone call, you could not do anything for 15 days, you did not provide her treatment, did not take her to a good hospital, she was brought to Delhi only day before yesterday,” Congress general secretary said. (PTI)