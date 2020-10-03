B’Town actresses react to Balrampur gangrape horror

The shock of the Hathras gangrape incident was yet to subside when another similar brutal incident has occurred in Uttar Pradesh. A 22-year-old college student was gangraped in Balrampur district.

On Thursday, several Bollywood actresses took to their verified social media accounts to express shock and anger at the Balrampur atrocity.

Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram Story: “Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life. This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put fear in them and protect our women? #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur”

Kriti Sanon wrote a long post on Instagram: “Its not a new story, its an old one! We have witnessed several such cases that made us angry, disgusted, upset, numb and scared all at the same time! People voiced in millions, protested, condemned, demanded the culprits to be given the most horrifying punishment possible, participated in candle marches and more! But the sad truth is that NOTHING changes!! NOTHING!

Sonali Bendre tweeted: “While the #Hathras embers are still burning, news comes in of yet another act of brutality in #Balrampur—Numbed. The details lead to a disbelief which struggles to find an anchor in any emotion. Even the screams seem to be falling on deaf ears. #JusticeForManisha #BalrampurHorror”

Gauahar Khan posted: “It is heartbreaking to see so much hatred around. A totally disgusted act. I feel gutted reading about such cruelty. These rapists should be hanged to death. #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur #JusticeForIndiasDaughters.” (IANS)