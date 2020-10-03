Sharif playing dangerous game at behest of India: Imran

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lashed out at the fiery speeches made by former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, stating that he was playing a dangerous game by targeting Islamabad’s powerful military establishment at the behest of India.

In an interview to a private television channel, Khan accused his predecessor for creating a “huge mischief” by attacking the Pakistan Army.

“Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game against Pakistan and I am 100 per cent sure that India is supporting him.”Why Nawaz Sharif always had a dispute with army chiefs, because he was involved in corrupt practices and wanted to control them,” he added.

Khan said Sharif is now playing the same game that was once being played by former founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain, who he said was also working on India’s agenda and had his supporters chant ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ along with calling for India’s help to what he called free Pakistan from oppression.

“He (Sharif) is becoming the next Altaf Hussain. He is a coward, I am sure he has support from India. India’s interest was to weaken our army. India’s think tanks say they want to break Pakistan. Some foolish liberals were agreeing with the narrative of Sharif, who is creating a huge ‘fitna’ (mischief) by attacking the army,” he said.

The convicted former leader, who was allowed to fly to London for treatment late last year, broke his long silence last month, saying that the opposition was up not against “selected prime minister” but against those who had brought him into power in the 2018 elections. (IANS)