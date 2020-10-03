Youth Congress demands action against BJP govt

TURA: Members of the Youth Congress in Garo Hills led a protest against the rape and murder of a young girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh and demanded the resignation of the chief minister Yogi Yogi Adityanath.

“There was no outrage over her rape from the government. There were no FIRs filed. They burnt her body on the pyre in the middle of the night and did not let her family perform her last rites.

Today it’s in Hathras, tomorrow it could be in your city. Today it’s someone else’s daughter, tomorrow it could be you or your daughter” warned the youth congress president Richard Marak.

“If we can go out and bang thalis from our balcony for a PR show, we should surely be doing something about this, atleast for the sake of our daughters,” added Marak.

The Youth Congress termed CM Adityanath as a complete failure and said that he has no moral right to continue as CM. “He MUST go. We demand his resignation #YogiResignNOW” shouted the congress and accused the chief minister of using his police force to assault Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the latter’s visit to the area on Friday.

“This won’t deter the Congress. It’s only going to strengthen our resolve to fight for justice. BJP is morally corrupt” proclaimed the protesting congress youth.