Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has undergone a heart surgery in a Delhi hospital, said his son and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan in a tweet.

The LJP Parliamentary Board meeting on Saturday evening was postponed due to Paswan’s surgery.

LJP patron Ram Vilas Paswan remains hospitalized as the party faces a double crisis as the seat-sharing formula with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which includes — JD(U), BJP and LJP — is yet to be decided ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan has been hospitalized for more than a month now.

Chirag tweeted: “My father Ram Vilas Paswan has been undergoing treatment in a Delhi hospital for the last several days. On Saturday evening due to sudden development, the doctors had to perform a heart surgery on my father. If need arises another operation might be conducted after a few weeks. Thank you all for standing with me and my family in this hour of struggle.”

Paswan has already undergone a bypass surgery. Sources reveal that a doctor was flew in from Chennai on Saturday to examine his condition.

The political slugfest for the assembly elections in Bihar has already intensified and the seat-sharing distribution by the NDA is yet not clear. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan has to ensure his party’s smooth preparations for the Bihar elections as well as attend to his father at the hospital.

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections will be held in three phases — October 28, November 3 and 7 — and the counting of votes will begin on November 10.