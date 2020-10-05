Review meeting of Public Account Committee held in Resubelpara

TURA: A meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Public Account Committee and Privileges Committee, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was held at the Circuit House, Resubelpara on Monday wherein various activities taken by the concerned departments were discussed.

During the meeting, Convenor of the Committee and MLA, Zenith M Sangma along with members George Lyngdoh and Lazarus M Sangma, reviewed the status of the ongoing centrally and state sponsored schemes with heads of all the line departments.

The meeting was chaired by the Convenor of the committee, where he stressed upon the importance of coordination and progressive efforts among the line departments for effective implementation of the central and state funded schemes.

During the meeting, serious note pertaining to the problems and suggestions by the government functionaries were heard and the Committee assured further redress of the issues.

Schemes discussed during the meeting were MNGREGA, PMAYG, PMGSY, Schemes under PWD, Fisheries, Forest, issues relating to transport and medical department were also discussed.

Others who were present in the meeting were Deputy Commissioner R P Marak, ADC, Z J Sangma, BDOs, Ripamchi Sangma, Kapil Koch, Rosalinda D Shira and officials from other line departments.