Sports Snippets

Inter drop first points in bad-tempered draw at Lazio

ROME: Inter Milan dropped their first two points of the season when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lazio in a bad-tempered Serie A match which saw one player from each side sent off on Sunday.Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead on the half hour after the ball ran loose in the penalty area and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic equalised for the hosts 10 minutes after the break before tempers flared.Lazio had forward Ciro Immobile, topscorer in Serie A last season, sent off after 70 minutes following a clash with Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal although the Chilean reacted theatrically to what seemed like little more than a prod.Inter, who have seven points from three games, also finished with 10 men after Stefano Sensi was dismissed following a clash with Gil Patric. Lazio, fourth last season, have four points from three games. (Reuters)

Diogo Dalot joins AC Milan

Manchester: Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot will spend the rest of the 2020/21 season on-loan with the Serie A side AC Milan. It is the first time the 21-year-old has been out on loan since signing for the Reds from Porto in the summer of 2018. The Portuguese full-back has made 35 appearances for United so far, most recently as a starter in the Carabao Cup win against Brighton and Hove Albion. Earlier this year, he scored his first goal for the club, in January’s 6-0 victory at Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup. (ANI)

Barca beat Real in eve’s Clasico

MADRID: Real Madrid’s women’s team had a rude awakening in their first official match on Sunday, getting thrashed 4-0 at home by Barcelona in a ‘Clasico’ in the Primera Division.Barca, who were crowned champions when last season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic, dominated play from the start and took the lead in the 18th minute with a deflected strike from the edge of the area by Patricia Guijarro.Madrid looked to have levelled when Sweden international Kosovare Asllani netted from close range after a spill from Barca goalkeeper Sandra Panos, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on the keeper amid angry protests from the home side.Barca extended their lead early in the second half when Madrid defender Babett Peter diverted the ball into her own net after goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez had parried a cross from Barca’s Norway international Caroline Graham Hansen. (Reuters)

Rolando Mandragora joins Juventus

Turin: Juventus on Sunday announced the signing of Rolando Mandragora from the fellow Serie A club Udinese Calcio.However, the player, who has signed a contract with Juventus until 2025, will remain at Udinese Calcio on loan for the 2020-2021 season.”Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Udinese Calcio S.p.a. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Rolando Mandragora has been finalized for a consideration of EUR10,7 million, to be paid during sportive seasons 2020/2021 and 2021/2022. Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2025,” Juventus said in a statement. (ANI)

Suzie Bates ruled out of Aus ODIs

Brisbane: New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against Australia after sustaining a shoulder injury in the first match.On Friday, Bates fell awkwardly on her right shoulder when diving for a ball in the outfield, she’s had an MRI scan and the White Ferns medical team are awaiting further consultation with specialists to determine the final diagnosis, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. New Zealand interim physiotherapist Zoe Russell said: “Suzie has undergone scans and we are now in consultation with New Zealand Cricket’s medical advisors to determine the best course of action. At this stage, Suzie has commenced rehabilitation but won’t play a part in the final two ODIs.” (IANS)