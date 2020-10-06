Govt to decide on reopening edn institutions within a week

SHILLONG: Following the new guidelines by the Central Government to reopen educational institutions across the country, the Meghalaya Government has assured of taking a decision on the matter within this week.

Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, on Monday said that the department will take the decision, which may be modified depending on the COVID-19 situation.

He said that the government has worked out the details on how to move forward, adding that the department is analysing the situation on every day basis.

It may be mentioned that the department has also published the revised academic calendar for the current session.

When asked if the government is looking to continue the academic session during the winter break, he said that it is too early to comment, but the idea cannot be ruled out and the government will take a decision depending on the situation.

While maintaining that regular activities have resumed to a certain level across the globe even as the struggle with the pandemic continues, he said that the decision as far as re-opening of educational institutions is concerned is a difficult one, and the government is analysing every situation and its possible consequences.

“Life must go one but we should not forget about the health of the students. We will take our decision while taking care of the students,” Rymbui said.

The Education Ministry has released guidelines for re-opening of schools during the Unlock 5 phase and as per the guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can open outside containment zones after October 15.

However, the decision on whether to re-open educational institutions has been left with the states/UTs.

States and Union Territories have been asked to prepare their SOPs in line with the Centre’s Unlock 5 guidelines, and in accordance with the ground situation in their respective units.