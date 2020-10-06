India ready to deal with two-front war: IAF chief

New Delhi: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday said Chinese air power can’t get the better of the capabilities of his force in any conflict scenario in eastern Ladakh, asserting India is “very well positioned” to meet any threat from China.

Stressing that the country’s sovereignty and interests will be fiercely protected under all circumstances, Bhadauria also said the Indian Air Force(IAF) is fully prepared to deal with any two-front war.

He said the IAF has made “very strong” deployments in all relevant areas in view of the five-month-long border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, and it is in a firm position to handle any contingency along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Chief of Air Staff, addressing a press conference here on the eve of the Air Force Day, said China has its areas of strength and the IAF has evolved plans and strategies to deal with all scenarios.

“Of course we are,” he said replying to a question on whether the IAF was fully ready to deal with any challenge from China.

“There is no question of not taking on the threat there (eastern Ladakh). We are very well positioned and there is no question that in any conflict scenario there, China can get the better of us,” Bhadauria said.

He said “swift and rapid” deployments were made along the LAC in view of the ground situation, adding Ladakh was one of the areas where IAF’s assets were stationed.

“Details cannot be divulged. But be rest assured that we have deployed strongly and are firmly in a position to handle any contingency.”

Bhadauria said there was no question of underestimating the adversary and mentioned China’s air-launched long-distance weapons, surface-to-air weapons systems and J-20 fifth-generation fighter fleet with advanced sensors and weapons.

“They have areas of strength. All that we cater to in our security matrix and we are sure that we are in a position to not only take on their strong points but also see that our offensive strength is deployed accordingly.”

Asked how he sees the situation in eastern Ladakh in the next three months, Bhadauria said it will largely depend on the ongoing talks. India and China have been holding diplomatic and military talks to defuse the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. (PTI)