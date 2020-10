Guwahati, Oct 8: Nine more persons died of COVID19 in Assam today taking the death toll due to the virus infection up to 794.

Meanwhile, 1188 new COVID19 cases were detected in the state out of the 32408 test carried out. The positivity rate was recorded at 3.67 per cent.

Out of the newly-detected cases 232 are in Kamrup Metro, 111 in Jorhat, according to a tweet by state Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma