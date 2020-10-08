India’s Oz tour to begin with white-ball series

New Delhi: Despite being at loggerheads with Seven West Media, owner of Channel 7 which has TV rights to the Test series, Cricket Australia have gone ahead and announced a tentative schedule for Indias tour Down Under later this year, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.com.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia was taken into arbitration by Seven seeking a cut in fees after the original schedule was changed.

According to the original schedule, the tour was to begin with T20Is in October followed by Tests from December 3 with the ODIs kept for mid-January. However, pressed by BCCI, the Australian cricket board altered the schedule bringing both formats of white-ball cricket to the start from November-end, and forcing the Test series to begin from December 17.

The Aussie board has stuck to the changed schedule, keeping the November 25-30 slot for ODIs (in Brisbane) and December 4-10 for T20Is (in Adelaide).

On the other hand, the Test series will likely begin on December 17 with a day-night Test at Adelaide, followed by the second Test – the Boxing Day Test – at Melbourne (December 26-30), third at Sydney (January 7-11) and the last one at Brisbane (January 15-19). (IANS)