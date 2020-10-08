MLA lauds plasma donors

SHILLONG: Opposition Chief Whip PT Sawkmie has lauded the BSF personnel for coming forward to donate their plasma during a programme organised by NEIGRIHMS here.

On Tuesday, the state’s first plasma bank was made operational at NEIGRIHMS, and six BSF men were one of the first few donors.

Expressing his gratitude to NEIGRIHMS for starting the plasma bank, Sawkmie, who is also the Mawlai MLA, informed that he had tested negative for COVID-19 again after returning from outside recently.