Rajput’s family writes to CBI alleging ‘unprofessional conduct’ by AIIMS

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family wrote to the CBI on Wednesday alleging “unprofessional conduct” by

AIIMS director Sudhir Gupta in leaking a forensic report of the late actor and sought a new panel for fair and proper assessment of his death.

The letter, sent through advocate Varun Singh, claimed that the leaked report, if correct, amounts to drawing a biased and boastful conclusion from insufficient evidence.

“I have been reading in the media about the report submitted by AIIMS to CBI with regard to the opinion expressed by CBI in the matter of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on the June 14, 2020. I have also seen some doctors who were part of the AIIMS Team come on TV and make statements with regard to the forensic examination done by the team,” Varun said.

The letter, settled by Rajput’s family lawyer, senior advocate Vikas Singh, stated that in spite of repeated efforts to get a copy of the report, there has been no response by Gupta.

The family has objected to the AIIMS report saying that Gupta-headed forensic team was not submitting a post-mortem report but was only to expressing its opinion on the findings of Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Pointing infirmities, the letter said the post-mortem was done at night without there being any order of the Magistrate and the protocol was not followed as opined by several experts of forensic departments from all over the world.

“The videography of the post-mortem was not done. Sufficient viscera was not retained for future examination. The time of the death was not mentioned in the post-mortem report. The injuries on the body were not specified and thus there was no opinion expressed of the cause of such injuries.

It said the forensic team of AIIMS has not given a categorical opinion on the flaws of the post-mortem done at the Cooper Hospital and have given a report which they were not supposed to do.

Therefore, the matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI by picking up some of the best names in the field from different hospital so that a fair and proper assessment takes place, the letter said. (PTI)