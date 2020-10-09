Cricket in NZ to resume from Oct 19

Wellington: New Zealand’s first-class championships will mark the return of professional cricket in the country from October 19, albeit under new COVID-19 playing conditions.

Other than six players currently in the UAE for the IPL, all of New Zealand Cricket’s contracted players will turn out for their domestic teams for the first half of the Plunket Shield — which begins at Eden Park Outer Oval, Seddon Park and the Basin Reserve on October 19. Despite the stellar cast, entry to the 107th edition of the national title-hunt will remain free to the public. NZC on Thursday revealed the schedules for the historic eight-round first-class championship, together with New Zealand’s twin one-day national competitions: the men’s Ford Trophy and women’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. All will feature new playing conditions this season to mitigate risks posed by the COVID-19 virus, and to protect the safety of players and match officials. NZC Head of Cricket Operations Richard Brewer said NZC had adopted the majority of the ICC’s COVID-19 regulations — which many cricket followers will have already seen in effect in this year’s northern hemisphere summer. “This means New Zealand domestic players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball, and umpires will no longer hold the players’ caps or other items of clothing,” said Brewer. (PTI)