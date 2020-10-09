WHO awaits China’s nod on list of experts to probe origin of virus

Beijing: The World Health Organization (WHO) has given Beijing a list of global experts to be part of the international investigation team to be sent to China to probe the origin of the coronavirus and is awaiting its approval, according to a media report on Thursday.

In May, the annual meeting of World Health Assembly (WHA), the decision-making body of the Geneva-based WHO currently headed by India, passed a unanimous resolution to probe the origin of the virus. China also backed the resolution.

In August, a two-member team from the WHO which visited China completed the groundwork for the probe into the animal source and reservoirs of the COVID-19 which first emerged in Wuhan in December last year and later became a global pandemic, creating the worst health crisis across the world.

On Monday, WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Mike Ryan told a special meeting of the organisation’s executive board that it has selected expert candidates from around the world for the mission and it was now up to Beijing to say who would be on the international team and when they would enter China, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. (PTI)