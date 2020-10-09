Why persons testing positive are not given their results?

SHILLONG: There have been complaints from people testing positive for Covid-19 that they are not given their results over mobile phones or in writing, whereas those testing negative are informed of the test results over phone. However, Meghalaya is not the only state where this method is adopted.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also changed its testing protocols and prohibited laboratories from sharing COVID-19-positive reports directly with patients. Reports are shared with the corporation, which in turn will notify patients. However, a COVID-19 negative report can be shared with the patient. Other states too have adopted this protocol because the positive results often cause panic reactions, doctors claim.

An official of the BMC said, “The objective is to prevent panic, as people immediately start looking for a hospital bed, even if they may not need one. In case a person tests positive our staff will notify the person and at the same time, guide them as to whether they need to be admitted to a facility or be home quarantined.”

Meanwhile DHS(MI) Dr Aman War said, “The test reports are forwarded as a LINELIST for both positives and negatives from the testing laboratories to the state and district IDSP units. Reports are not provided individually.

Dr War said, “Test reports are provided through SMS, only for those testing negative. Persons testing positive are directly informed about their status by the Medical Officer /ANM of the area to follow up on whether they have facilities for home isolation so that all related protocols can be explained to them. Those testing positive and not having adequate facilities at home require to be taken for institutional quarantine.”

He added that the only reason for not informing a person testing positive over mobile is also to reduce panic and stress and so that the person is given proper counseling and not put through any stress.

Meanwhile Commissioner and Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar said that those testing positive are often stigmatised by those in their localities. “That is the first concern of those who test positive. The other concern is how to manage their lives once they test positive. This is where the role of the medical counselor comes in to help the person understand the protocols and also reassure him/her that they will be hospitalised only if needed which is when the oxygen levels drop.

High risk contacts will be tested free of cost

On the issue of payment for testing, Sampath Kumar informed that all high risk contacts will be allowed free testing because that is the responsibility of the state. Only those who want to voluntarily get themselves tested will have to pay for the Covid test.