UDP wants in-depth scientific study into tank leakage issue

SHILLONG: As concern over a purported blast and leakage in a uranium effluent tank at Nongbah Jynrin village in South West Khasi Hills district continue, the United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday urged the State government to carry out an in-depth scientific study in the matter, and also possible radiation level in the area.

UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh, asked the Government to deal with the issue in all seriousness and immediately conduct an investigation since welfare and even lives of the people could be at stake.

The statement of the ruling MDA partner comes even after the Government had sent a team to the area following the reports of the leakage last month.

“We cannot just wash off our hands by saying that the district administration had gone there and nothing is wrong. Let experts from the scientific community visit and give their inputs,” he said.

He added that a proper investigation will also reassure the people of the area as well as the state.

Reiterating his opposition to uranium mining, Mawthoh said, “The state is not in a position to handle such a sensitive issue at the moment.”