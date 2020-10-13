Assam records low Covid positivity rate at 1.17 pc, 4 more deaths

GUWAHATI: Four more persons died of COVID19 in Assam on Tuesday taking the death due to the virus infection in the state up to 830 even as 1482 new COVID19 positive cases were detected in the state out of 126279 tests conducted on the day.

The positivity rate, however, has come down to 1.17 per cent even as the state Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma called upon people to continue to remain on guard against the deadly virus by adhering to COVID protocols strictly.

Assam Heath Department conducted over one lakh tests for COVID19 for the second day in a row.

The Health Minister identified the persons who died of COVD19 today as Ratul Bora (50) of Dibrugarh, Horumai Begum (55) of Sivasagar, Binod Kumar Agarwalla (61) of Kamrup Metro and Hiren Lekharu (69) of Jorhat.