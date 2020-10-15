After GHADC, JHADC, BJP to now target KHADC

SHILLONG: After exposing alleged corruption worth crores of rupees in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), the state BJP has now set its sight on the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie revealed that the party members had filed an RTI with the KHADC and were awaiting the reply.

Mawrie also iterated that the corruption in the GHADC and the JHADC exposed by the BJP was based on facts and documents availed through RTI.

Mawrie also sought to dismiss the clarification issued by the chief minister and his deputy, saying that if the government was sure that there was no corruption, it could simply order a CBI probe into the allegations.

“We did not simple make the allegation without proper evidence since we have documents from RTI findings,” he added.

He informed that once they get the reply from the KHADC, they would decide on their next course of action.

The State BJP had earlier alleged corruption worth crores of rupees sanctioned under the Special Assistance Grant (SAG) in the JHADC and GHADC and had demanded a CBI probe into the anomalies, but the state government ordered an audit of the GHADC finances for five years from 2015 to 2020.

CM under fire for denying

coal illegalities

The state BJP also ridiculed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for denying illegal transportation of coal in the state, while making it clear that the party would demand for a CBI probe if the need arose.

Quoting media reports, the BJP state president said that 650 trucks had entered Beltola, Assam from Meghalaya, but only two trucks were seized and the persons involved had mentioned the name of the Power Minister.

“Many other civil society organisations have also raised the demand for a CBI probe into the illegal trade,” Mawrie said.

Asserting that his party has adopted a “zero tolerance policy” against corruption, Mawrie said, “We want to stop illegal transportation of coal as it is a big loss of revenue for the state”.

Enquired if the State BJP will also demand for a CBI probe, Mawrie said, “If need be we will also call for a CBI probe into the anomalies”.