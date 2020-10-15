COVID-19 tests in India cross 9 crore

New Delhi: The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed nine-crore in India, while the cumulative positivity rate is 8.04 per cent and is on a “continuous decline”, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Very high countrywide testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national COVID-19 positivity rate, the ministry underlined.

“This indicates that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained,” the ministry said.

“Twenty states and UTs have a positivity rate less than the national average. The cumulative positivity rate is 8.04 per cent and is on a continuous decline,” it highlighted.

India has been registering more new recoveries than the new cases consistently in the recent days.

As a result, the active cases are steadily declining and stand at 8,26,876 as on date and comprise only 11.42 per cent of the total caseload of the country, the ministry stressed.

With 11,45,015 tests conducted on Tuesday, the cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 have reached 9,00,90,122 in the country.

With 1,935 testing labs in the country including 1,112 government laboratories and 823 private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

“Higher testing across wide regions leads to early identification of positive cases, prompt tracking through efficient surveillance and tracing, and timely and effective treatment in homes/facilities and in hospitals for the severe cases. These measures in tandem eventually lead to lower mortality rate,” the ministry underscored.

A total of 74,632 COVID-19 cases have recovered and discharged in a span of 24 hours whereas 63,509 new infections were reported during the same period, according to the data updated at 8 am.

“Higher number of recoveries has aided the national Recovery Rate to further improve to 87.05 per cent,” the ministry said.

The total recoveries have surged to 63,01,927 and exceed active cases of COVID-19 by 54,75,051.

Mulayam tests

positive

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday.

“Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him,” it said. (PTI)