Garo Hills rises in solidarity for Octogenarian priest arrested by central agency

TURA: The news on last week’s arrest of an ailing 83 year old Jesuit priest by the National Investigation Agency of the central government, which accused him of being a terrorist, has shocked and angered citizens across Garo Hills who mobilised themselves to hold a protest demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Father Stan Swamy.

The anger among many citizens is directed against the BJP party and its government that currently is in power at the centre.

Shocked by the treatment carried out against an octogenarian priest who has worked tirelessly for the upliftment of poor tribals and protection of their land in Jharkhand for thirty long years, citizens of Williamnagar town responded to the call for a solidarity gathering at the Loyola College’s ground in Williamnagar town on Friday evening.

Members of the public alongside religious heads of several denominations took part in the solidarity event demanding the release of Fr Stan. They offered prayers and lit candles.

Father Stan Swamy belongs to the Society of Jesus (SJ), a religious order of the Catholic Church which is renowned in India and the world over for providing quality education for the weaker sections of society. Their schools and colleges, named after their founder St. Ignatius of Loyola, can be found across the globe including in Williamnagar where the Jesuits run a successful school and college.

“We have gathered here in Solidarity with Fr. Stan Swamy S.J. who was taken into custody on 8th October by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India for alleged Maoist links. Fr Stan who is 83 years old and in poor health has laboured for the marginalised, downtrodden and other vulnerable indigenous people in Jharkhand for several decades,” reminded Loyola College Principal Fr Sunny Augustine (SJ) while addressing the gathering at the Rongrenggre field.

Among those who participated at the solidarity event included advocate Chalang Artiush Ch Marak, President of the Garo Hills Catholic Union and President of Northeast Legal Fraternity, Mr. Ronal Brian, General Secretary of the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), Mr. Kroshnil D Sangma, writer and chairman of the District Multipurpose Socio Economic Development Organization, Pastor Traister D Shira of Bolkinggre Baptist Church, representatives from prominent civil society organizations, heads of institutions, fathers, sisters, Loyola College alumni and its staff and students.

Recalling the works of the Jesuits in the field of education, caring and defending the rights of the poor and the vulnerable all over the world, Fr Augustine said, “together with our people of Garo Hills, we stand in solidarity with Fr. Stan and other human rights defenders in India. We strongly condemn the arrest and demand his immediate release. We seek an end to arbitrary arrests of innocent law abiding citizens.”

Fr Stan is arrested in connection with the controversial Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case where investigators claim activists made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements that led to violence. Fr Stan has strongly denied any allegations linking him to Maoist forces and believes the state is after him because of his dissent with several policies of the government.

Fr Stan said: “What is happening to me is not unique. Many activists, lawyers, writers, journalists, student leaders, poets, intellectuals, and others who stand for the rights of Adivasis, Dalits, and the marginalised and express their dissent to the ruling powers of the country are being targeted.”

Fr Stan has consistently worked on various issues of the Adivasi communities on land rights, forest rights, labour rights, and representation of the community members in the state of Jharkhand. He has been vocal about the “indiscriminate” arrest of thousands of young Adivasis by the investigating agencies labelling them as extremist “Naxals”, and had filed a public interest petition in the Jharkhand High Court against the state, asking for all such under-trial prisoners to be released on a personal bond, and the conduct of a speedy trial.

Fr Stan was brought to the Sessions Court in Mumbai and then sent to Taloja jail. The Society of Jesus and the Catholic Church in Ranchi, India, joined by scores of concerned Catholics and human rights activists worldwide, are calling for the immediate release of Fr Stan Swami.

They are also demanding that authorities stop the misuse of law and abuse of power leading to the implication of prominent social activists, public intellectuals and human rights defenders in false and fabricated cases.