Legal Literacy camp held in NGH

TURA: A one day Legal Literacy camp to sensitize the people on Right to Education and Right to Information was organized on Friday by the District Legal Services Authority of North Garo Hills at district Headquarters Resubelpara.

Speaking during the one day camp, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Z J Sangma, highlighted the various rights of the people as given in the Right to Information Act 2005. He said that the Government of India has implemented the RTI in order to enable citizens to exercise their rights to ask questions to the Government and different public utility service providers. He also informed the gathering that the RTI Act mandates that any Indian citizen is free to seek any information from any public or government authority and the authority is under liability to such a request within a period of 30 days from the date of receiving such an application.

District School Education Officer (DSEO), R T K Sangma in his brief speech on Right to Education Act 2009 highlighted the modalities of the importance of free and compulsory education for children between the age of 6-14 years. He added that the Act also provides that no child shall be held back, expelled or required to pass a board examination until the completion of elementary education.

Others present during the programme included BDO Rosalinda D Shira, village elders and school students.