Illegal liquor godowns busted on Indo-Bhutan border,

GUWAHATI: In a joint operation, the sleuths of the Excise Intelligence Bureau of Assam and jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangiya Division, busted two illegal liquor godowns near Indo-Bhutan border at a village in Nagrijuli-Tamulpur area under Baksa district on Friday night.

The officials seized a huge consignment of over 200 cartoons of illegal Arunachal-made IMFL liquors during the operation.

It is suspected that these illegally made IMFL liquors were all meant for sale and distribution in the lower Assam districts of Assam during the forthcoming Durga Puja season.

Assam Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya hailed the officials of the EIB and jawans of SSB Rangiya Division for their successful operation.