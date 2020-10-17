KHADC to renew trade licences within 2 months

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Executive Member in charge Trade, Rangkynsai Kharbuki said that renewal of trading licensces is progressing although the COVID-19 situation has crippled the smooth functioning of the process even as he asserted to complete the work within two months.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Friday, Kharbuki said that over 30 per cent of licences were being renewed and there was no delay despite the Council’s work being largely truncated on account of the pandemic.

He said presently very few people come to the Council physically to get their licences renewed. If they fail to do that a show-cause notice is issued to them.

Keeping in view the COVID situation, Kharbuki said that he intended to complete the renewal of licences within two months.

“People have to come to the Council if they want to get their licences renewed. Not having proper documents is the only ground for rejection of a trading licence,” Kharbuki said adding that in normal circumstances the renewal of trading licences can be done in two days.

He added that it is necessary for those requiring trade licences to come to the Council and complete all the necessary formalities and also for assessment of the licence fees which will be different from trader to trader and depends on the turnover and nature of trade.

As for the allegations by the non-tribal traders in Ichamati that renewal of licences was being delayed by the KHADC for nearly one and half years even though the traders have applied for renewal of licences, Kharbuki refuted the allegations saying that trading licences were being renewed on a daily basis.

“After I have taken over, the renewal of trade licences has made significant progress and there is no trading licence that has not been renewed”, he said.

Kharbuki assured that he would try his best to complete the renewal of licences at the earliest, the work for which has been crippled due to COVID-19.

Asked about the allegations of missing files of some applicants, Kharbuki confirmed that no files were missing.