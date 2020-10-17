Trump confident of massive ‘Red Wave’

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s first tweet on Friday morning showed his confidence of winning the upcoming elections in November.

“Polls numbers are looking very strong. Big crowds, great enthusiasm. Massive RED WAVE coming!!!” Trump tweeted.

“Very good reviews on last night’s @NBCNews Town Hall in Miami. Thank you!!!” he added.

Symbolising the deep chasm in US politics, Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden participated in two separate town hall events flinging accusations against each other on Thursday.

While Biden’s town hall was hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia, Trump’s 60-minute appearance in Miami was organised by NBC News.

With only 19 days left before the November 3 Election Day, Trump was hit with tough questions on his Covid-19 response and on race, while Biden faced questions on his past support for a controversial crime bill that hit minorities hard.

Biden’s performance was gaffe-free, while Trump was often his combative self and there was nothing dramatic that could immediately impact the election.

Foreign policy hardly figured in the two events.

The second presidential debate, initially slated to be held in Miami on October 15, was cancelled after Trump refused to participate in a virtual face-off following his Covid-19 diagnosis. Biden had howewer, agreed to decision by the Commission on Presidential Debates over the virtual format.

The defining moment in Trump’s hour-long event was when he unequivocally denounced White supremacists, which he had not done explicitly at his debate. (IANS)