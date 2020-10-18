Army destroys five live mortar shells in J-K

Jammu: The Army destroyed five unexploded 120-mm mortar shells fired by Pakistan during ceasefire violations in different villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

They said the shells were found close to residential areas in different villages of Balnoi sector. They were removed by the bomb disposal squads of the Army after being informed by the villagers.

The live mortar shells were later destroyed in controlled explosions in the forest area, the officials said.

According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported along the LoC and the International Border till October 6 this year as against a total of 3,168 in 2019. The maximum 427 ceasefire violations took place in September, followed by 411 in March and 408 in August, the sources said.

A total of 398 ceasefire violations were recorded in July, 387 in June, 382 in May, 387 in April, 366 in February, and 367 in January, they said. The sources said 62 ceasefire violations were reported within the first six days of this month. (PTI)