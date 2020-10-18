IPL: Families by their side, Mumbai Indians players appear unstoppable

DUBAI: Mumbai Indians are a rare team that have kept the players with their families even as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played during Covid-19 in a bio-buddle in the United Arab Emirates.

While many other franchises are making do with telecommunication applications to keep players in touch with their families, Mumbai have flown families to be with players.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya feels it has been of great help to them especially on such long tours.

“It has been a great help for us, our family travelling with us. We play high pressure game every other day. When you come back from it, you keep discussing the games with players and that is not easy. With families you can switch on and switch off from the game,” said Krunal while speaking to the media in India via Zoom.

The left-arm spinner is lucky otherwise with his brother Hardik in the same Mumbai Indians line-up.

In a video released by the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma explained his routine on matchday ahead of a game.

“After breakfast, I spend time with my wife and we play with our daughter. This has been my routine this year. Last year my daughter was very young, so she was not with me most of the time. But now the routine is very similar to what it was during the lockdown. We were together as a family,” he said.

Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, are currently placed at the second spot in the points table with 12 points from eight matches.