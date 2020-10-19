7 more die of COVID19 in Assam, toll mounts to 875

GUWAHATI: Seven more persons died of COVID19 in Assam on Monday taking the death toll up to 875 even as 698 new COVID19 cases were detected in the state out of 34956 tests conducted on the day. The positivity rate was recorded at two per cent.

Out of the newly-detected cases 223 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Meanwhile, 1530 patients were discharged from various Covid Care Centres in the state today after their recovery.

The state has so far reported 201407 cases out of which 85.99 per cent patients have recovered. The percentage of active cases is 13.56 while the death rate is .43 per cent till date.