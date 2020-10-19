Are we governed by a mafia?

Editor,

As a citizen of a state based on a government elected by the people I am greatly disturbed and distressed by recent events that have taken place within the sphere of governance in Meghalaya. The latest news “PWD subverts rules to allot work to VIP firm” (ST Oct 14, 2020), simply reconfirms the growing belief with many that the Govt of Meghalaya is now run by a set of people out to make a fast buck for themselves than in providing service to the people. Governance it seems has been auctioned to a mafia that is out to make money at all costs regardless of the consequences on the state and its people.

The above news item relates to a tender called for the construction of the 11.52 Km Laitkor-Pomlakrai-Laitlyngkot road for Rs 30 crores. A tender is a process by which the best contractor for the work is identified through a predetermined set of rules and procedures. Merit based on price, work experience, reputation and a host of other requirements etc are the criteria for allocation of work. It ensures that the public is provided with the best available service provider. In the above case all of these conditions were discarded and overlooked in favour of the least deserving firm who never even bothered to comply with the terms of the tender documents. A more wilful, deliberate and premeditated plot to deceive and defraud the people and the state is yet to be found in the history of Meghalaya.

From indications above this attempt to allocate the work for road construction to a dubious firm will simply ensure that the people of Pomlakrai and surrounding areas will be now burdened with a sub-standard road. Should the people of the area tolerate such nonsense? Should the MLA , MDC and other pressure groups of the area remain silent conspirators to this outrage? This a clear attempt to cheat the people and for whatever reasons, the departmental tender committee is wholly responsible for this crime. The Chief Minister, the PWD Minister and the Chief Engineer PWD should immediately cancel this work allocation, if they have the guts and if they are not party to the crime. For it is a crime; an attempt to cheat the Govt and the people.

The Chief Secretary , who is the Chief Vigilance Officer should start initiating immediate legal action against the Chairman and members of the Departmental Tender Committee. If need be they should be suspended and penalised so as to send a message that Govt of Meghalaya does not encourage corruption by its officers.

This MDA Govt has been associated and correlated with too many activities that smack of official involvement with dark criminal deeds against the interests of the people. The stink of involvement of a senior minister with the illegal transportation of coal simply refuses to die down. Demands for the arrest of the minister is making the rounds. There is a rising crescendo of demand for more transparency and accountability in Covid related expenditures. Public scepticism in this regard is growing. There is suspicion that the Govt decision to construct a super mall at Barik Point is simply to facilitate a land grab attempt by another well heeled minister. The BJP is raising misgivings about the financial integrity and propriety of the GHADC, JHADC and the KHADC.

All in all there seems to be growing evidence that the rich are entering politics simply to rob and exploit the poor. Political power devoid of any social responsibility or shame seems to be the latest vogue in politics and political parties seem to be encouraging it. Mafia dons seem to be taking over the governance of the state. Tragic unless we the people put a stop to it!

Yours etc.,

Samuel Nongkynrih

Via email

NEET & choice of medical colleges

Editor,

Through your esteemed newspaper I would like to bring to the notice of all about the MBBS seats via Government quota in our State of Meghalaya for the students who have qualified for NEET UG 2020.

Firstly, I convey my heartiest congratulations to all the students who have qualified. I would also like to encourage each student as well as concerned parents who are applying for Government quota to be aware of the available colleges allotted to Government of Meghalaya for pursuing the MBBS degree. Students should update themselves regarding the available seats prior to final counselling. Aspirants should be aware of the rankings of the colleges as well so as to facilitate the higher rankers to get their college of choice based on informed decision.

It is important to know that all medical colleges are not equal. I would also urge the Health Department to maintain absolute transparency in seat allotment so as to not deprive the deserving candidates of the opportunity to opt for the college of their choice. Sadly, in Meghalaya, the allocation of medical seats has been a subject of nepotism for many years now with undeserving candidates getting in to the best institutions while those who have done well but have no political backing get into second or third best colleges.

Lastly, I would encourage those who haven’t qualified for NEET this year to not lose heart and to give it another try, for the toil and hard work is bitter but the fruit is sweet.

Yours etc.,

A concerned doctor,

Name withheld on request

A horrific crime

Editor,

It is shocking to read about the horrific crime of burying alive a 90 year old man in West Khasi Hills, on allegations that he engages in black magic. That this should happen in this day and age shows that our mindsets are still in the medieval age. Our state has been having cases in the past of people being lynched, mobbed and attacked on the assumption of the victim practicing witchcraft. This time again the crime committed by three young men against their aged uncle defeats all sane thinking and instead exposes the heartless souls of the three men who buried the helpless man alive, purely on the assumption that their uncle must have practiced witchcraft and had cast a spell on his niece. Superstitions have such a strong influence on people, despite their having adopted the Christian faith. Such people fear no God and can kill without compunction. The three men have taken the life of a fellow human being when they have no power to create life. What if the 90 year old man was innocent? Even if he is not, should they have taken the law into their own hands? It’s about time that such heinous acts are dealt with a strong hand by the court of law so that others may be deterred from committing such heinous acts in the future.

Yours etc.,

Jenniefer Dkhar,

Via email