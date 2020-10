GUWAHATI: Five more persons died of COVID19 in Assam taking the death toll up to 889 while 701 cases were detected out of 42452 tests conducted, with a positivity rate of 1.65%. Out of the new cases, 147 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

On the other hand, 1664 patients were discharged from various Covid Care Centres today. The state has so far reported 202774 COVID19 cases.