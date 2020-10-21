Mizoram decides to withdraw forces from Assam territory

GUWAHATI: Mizoram has decided to pull its forces from Assam’s territory following the intervention of joint secretary, ministry of home affairs (in-charge of Northeast) Satyendra Kumar Garg on Wednesday.

This was announced by Mizoram home secretary, Pi Lalbiaksangi following the meeting with Garg at the Circuit House in Silchar.

The MHA joint secretary said that the Union government, Assam government and Mizoram government had fruitful discussions and resolved to settle the matter amicably across the negotiation table.

Assam home secretary, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi said both the sides held meetings to restore peace and normalcy in the disturbed areas and efforts were on to start movement of trucks carrying essential commodities stranded on the Assam side of the border to Mizoram.