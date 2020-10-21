Transporters, cab operators may intensify stir from Oct 23

GUWAHATI: The All India Road Transport Workers Federation (AIRTWF), Assam state committee, and the Coordination Committee of Cab Operators here have threatened to intensify its agitation if travel restrictions imposed on Meghalaya-bound tourist taxis and other commercial vehicles are not relaxed by Thursday.

The organisations had on Monday staged a protest at Koinadhora point, Khanapara demanding intervention from the state government regarding the inter-state travel restrictions.

“Commercial vehicles from Meghalaya continue to enter Assam, but our tourist taxis have not been able to ply in Meghalaya because of the restrictions at the entry point near Byrnihat. As it is, our members have not been able to operate their vehicles in the neighbouring state even after the lockdown was lifted,” AIRTWF state committee general secretary, Biren Sarma told The Shillong Times on Tuesday.

Sarma said the transport department had assured to address our demand within a week during a meeting chaired by state transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on October 6.

“But till date nothing has been done,” he said.

The federation along with the cap operators committee had even planned to stage a road blockade on Tuesday but decided not to go ahead after the joint commissioner of the transport department assured to hold discussions with the organisations on October 22.

“A joint memorandum was submitted to the transport department on Monday apprising the government about the problems faced by our members. Now if the discussions with the government on October 22 fail to yield results, we will be compelled to intensify our agitation from the next day,” Sarma said.