After initial setbacks, KXIP & Royals make amends in IPL

NEW DELHI: Among the many patterns set in the first half of the 2020 IPL was the struggles of KXIP and RR to replicate their initial success.

While RR started their campaign in the UAE with a win against CSK and KXIP, they went on to lose the next four matches on the trot. The situation in the KXIP camp was even more worrisome.

KXIP lost their first match to DC only in the Super Over before captain KL Rahul’s record 132 not out and a clinical performance from their bowlers helped the trump RCB in their second game by 97 runs.

After that, however, they went on to lose five games on the trot, most of them being heavy defeats.

Both teams have shown a tendency to depend upon their top order to provide the goods in batting.

While Tewatia has proven to be a handy player in the lower order .

RR’s initial success was centred around Sanju Samson’s extraordinary form in the first three matches.

The same has been the case for captain Steve Smith, who struggled to reach double digit scores before he scored 57 against RCB on October 17.

RR lost that match because they came across a purring AB de Villiers later in the day.

The addition of Jos Buttler has been a help. In RR’s last match, however, Buttler looked at home wherever he is asked to bat, leading them to victory over the beleaguered CSK with an unbeaten 70 after coming in at No.5.

The win against CSK was the one of the few times that RR’s batsmen matched up to the performance put in by their bowling lineup led by the fiery Jofra Archer.

For KXIP, openers Rahul and Agarwal have been overdrive this season.

Both have scored a century each this season and while Mayank has scored 398 runs at an average of 39.8, Rahul has smashed 540 at an average of 67.5.

A feature of their three wins in the last three matches has been that the openers have been backed by the rest of the players in the team, whether it be the batsmen that come after them or their bowlers. In what was his first game of the season, Gayle scored 53 coming at No.3 against RCB.

The fact that KXIP had to win that match — their first since their win against the same team in their second match — off the last ball, despite needing just two runs from the last over showed where they were mentally.

It would be more angst for Rahul in their next match against the dominant MI which could be decided in their favour only after two Super Overs.

Gayle and Mayank finished the chase in four balls.

Their win against DC would have been what Rahul and coach Anil Kumble wanted to see all season. DC were pushed to 164/5 because of opener Dhawan’s unbeaten 106.

For once, Rahul and Mayank failed to fire and Gayle left after scoring 29 off 13.

It was Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell who led the effort from the middle order to complete a five-wicket win for KXIP. (IANS)