‘He can return to CM chair only by highlighting Modi’s work’

Patna: Hitting campaign trail after end of rituals connected with his father Ram Vilas Paswan death, LJP president Chirag Paswan Wednesday again attacked Nitish Kumar saying he has no development record to show and could return to chief ministerial chair only by highlighting work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last six years.

Chirag unveiled vision document of his party “Bihar first Bihari first” promising setting up a youth commission, creating portal for providing employment and promoting dairy in Bihar on the pattern of Denmark.

Continuing with his tirade against Kumar, the LJP president charged the chief minister with having “anti-youth” thinking and promoting casteism and communalism on the basis of which “development can’t be imagined.”

“Since you have not done any commendable work in the past five years, you can return to the CM chair only by highlighting the developmental work of Prime Minister in the past six years,” Chirag told reporters.

A day after photograph showing him touching the feet of Kumar at the shradha function of his father on Tuesday which people thought ended differences between the two, Chirag who has pulled his LJP out of NDA in Bihar because of Kumar’s “haughty” behaviour towards his father, returned to hard politics resuming his scathing attacks on the JD(U) chief.

About touching Kumar’s feet, Chirag has already said “its part of sanskaar (tradition) of touching the feet of elders on such occasion.”

Kumar, Chirag and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were captured by cameras sitting together at Brahma-Bhoj function of the late Dalit leader here the previous day.

The LJP has already released lists of a total of 136 candidates for all three phases of the Bihar polls, with many of its nominees crossing swords with the JD(U) candidates.

In the process, the LJP has even fielded candidates against the BJP on nearly half-a-dozen constituencies that included Raghopur where saffron party’s candidate Satish Kumar is taking on Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)